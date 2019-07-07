Pope Francis condemns deadly bomb attack on Libyan migrant center

Pope Francis on Sunday added his voice to the global condemnation of an airstrike that killed more than 50 people at a Libyan migrant detention camp earlier this week.

“The international community cannot tolerate such serious events. I pray for the victims – may the God of peace welcome the dead and support the injured,” he said after Angelus prayers.

Addressing the faithful in St Peter’s Square, Francis called for “extensive and concerted” efforts to organize “humanitarian corridors” to evacuate the neediest migrants out of Libya.

He also urged crowds to join him in a moment of silence to commemorate victims of recent massacres in Afghanistan, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger.

According to the UN’s humanitarian agency OCHA, Wednesday attack on a refugee and migrant center in Tripoli left at least 53 people dead and 130 injured.