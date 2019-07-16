0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Police seize computers, documents, phones, guns in extortion probe

Personal computers, documents, cell phones, USB flash drives, memory cards, guns and ammunition, as well as designer clothes, jewelry, watches and artwork were seized during searches of teams of the Prosecution for Organised Crime and Corruption and the Ministry of the Interior.

Bisera Altiparmakova 16 July 2019 15:26
