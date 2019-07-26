0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

PM Zaev to analyze VMRO-DPMNE’s proposal on public prosecution law

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said over the weekend he would go over the proposal on the Special Public Prosecution's future status, put forward Friday by VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski.

Bisera Altiparmakova 26 July 2019 16:55
