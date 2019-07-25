0_Macedonia.PortalPolitics

PM Zaev reports to MoI ‘bullet’ threat on social media

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told Thursday a Q&A session in Parliament that he has reported to the Ministry of Interior a threat posted on social media following today's press conference with Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn.

Ivan Kolekjevski 25 July 2019 18:50
