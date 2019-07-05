0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderMKDPoliticsVideo statementWorld Correspondents

PM Zaev: North Macedonia awarded €43 million in Poznań

North Macedonia at the Western Balkans Summit in the Polish city of Poznań has been awarded a grant of about €43 million to fund three projects.

Tanja Milevska, Brussels 5 July 2019 18:53
