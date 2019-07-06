PM Zaev brings back from Poznań 43m grant and political assurances

Poznań, 6 July 2019 (MIA) – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev announced at the Western Balkans Summit in Poznań, Poland, that he’s coming back with an infrastructure grant of about €43 million and strong political assurances that North Macedonia will get a date to start EU negotiations.

British Prime Minister Theresa May at Friday’s meeting in Poznań with PM Zaev welcomed the EC recommendation for opening accession with North Macedonia and expressed hope this would happen in October.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday in Poznań she is optimistic about North Macedonia getting its long-awaited date to open EU accession negotiations in October.

French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe in Poznań expressed his support for North Macedonia’s continuing reforms regarding the rule of law and congratulated PM Zaev on the Prespa Agreement and the good relations the country is building with its regional neighbors.

Despite France being one of the most reserved countries regarding the EU enlargement process, Philippe underlined the common interest that France and North Macedonia share in boosting bilateral relations and economic cooperation.

During a news conference in Poznań, PM Zaev elaborated on the 43-million grant.

“We are extremely grateful for the new connectivity package, announced today by the European Commission, which covers three projects that are important for the Republic of North Macedonia, estimated at €42.7 million,” Zaev said.

A 13-million euro project involves a natural gas interconnection between Greece and North Macedonia.

The second project, worth €3 million, includes the construction of a joint railway border crossing and a road to Tabanovce on the Serbia-North Macedonia border.

Also, nearly €28 million is awarded to North Macedonia to build the A4 highway, i.e., a border section.

Zaev called the project “a contribution to better connectivity along Corridor 8” and “an extension of the completed Pristina-Blace motorway.”

“All these projects are valuable for the whole region. They will positively affect the economy all the while facilitating the movement of passengers and goods,” he stated.

In addition to the grant, PM Zaev said he was honored that his country together with Bulgaria next year would co-chair the Western Balkans Summit as part of the Berlin Process.

In 2020, the summit will be organized for the first time by an EU member and an EU candidate country.