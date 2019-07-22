0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Pendarovski to meet with MCC management

President Stevo Pendarovski and President of the Macedonian Chambers of Commerce (MCC) Danela Arsovska, as well as members of MCC Management Board are set to hold a working meeting on Monday.

Nevenka Nikolikj 22 July 2019 9:12

