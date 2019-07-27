0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Pendarovski-Reeker: Constructive political dialogue towards crucial reform laws

Political stakeholders need to engage in constructive political dialogue towards adopting reform laws crucial for the country's European future, President Stevo Pendarovski said at the meeting with Philip Reeker, U.S. Acting Assistant Secretary of European and Eurasian Affairs.

Magdalena Reed 26 July 2019 21:21
Back to top button
Close