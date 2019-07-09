0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Pendarovski: European leadership to recognize right time for right decisions

North Macedonia has recognized the moment when the European Union is dedicating enormous influence on the region and has undertaken concrete steps. Now it is up to the European Union and its member-states to recognize the moment and do their part, said President Stevo Pendarovski at the summit of heads of state and government of the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) in Sarajevo on Tuesday.

Ivan Kolekjevski 9 July 2019 13:16
Back to top button
Close