Parliamentary delegation to visit Kosovo’s Assembly Committee on Human Rights

Chairperson and members of the Parliament's Standing Inquiry Committee for Protection of Civil Freedoms and Rights will pay Monday an official visit to Kosovo’s Assembly Committee on Human Rights, Gender Equality, Missing Persons and Petitions.

Silvana Kochovska 8 July 2019 9:03
