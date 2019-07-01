ArtsArts.PortalKultura.Slajder

Pantomime festival “Panfiz” kicks off

Play "Body Notes" of Helsinki-based company "MinoArt" will open the 12th international festival of pantomime and physical theatre "Panfiz" in the Macedonian National Theatre on Monday.

Ivan Kolekjevski 1 July 2019 9:38
Back to top button
Close