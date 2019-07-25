0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Osmani: Prosecutor’s office for high-level corruption must exist, SPO cases to resume

The European Commission said on May 17 that North Macedonia has met the criteria and recommended the Council to approve a date for accession negotiations, said Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani on Thursday.

Ivan Kolekjevski 25 July 2019 15:20
Back to top button
Close