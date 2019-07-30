0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Osmani demands immediate release of ex-KLA member

Deputy PM in charge of EU affairs Bujar Osmani said Tuesday he had been making personal efforts to secure the release of Tomor Morina - ex-KLA member who was arrested last week on Blace border crossing following an Interpol warrant.

Bisera Altiparmakova 30 July 2019 17:46
Back to top button
Close