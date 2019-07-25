One ton of cocaine seized in global operation against Balkan network

Vienna, 25 July 2019 (dpa/MIA) – More than 1 ton of cocaine and 3 million euros’ worth of cash and valuables have been seized in a global operation against traffickers from the Balkans, the EU police agency Europol reported Thursday.

The criminal network is suspected of having exported drugs from South America to Europe last year and this year by using private aircraft, and they also allegedly trafficked heroin in Macao and Hong Kong with ships.

In May, 600 kilogrammes of cocaine were seized in the Swiss city of Basel, according to Europol and Swiss police.

Another 421 kilogrammes were seized in Hong Kong.

Europol said that two key members of the network were arrested in Switzerland and in Croatia, out of a total of 16 arrests that took place in these two countries as well as in the Czech Republic, Serbia and Hong Kong.

Police not only seized cocaine, but also 2 million euros in cash and 1 million euros of luxury goods such as watches and vehicles, during raids in Croatia, the Czech Republic, Serbia, Slovenia and Switzerland.

The operation was coordinated by Europol and the US Drug Enforcement Administration. Croatian police launched and led the investigation in early 2018.