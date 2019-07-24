Ohrid to undertake all activities to implement UNESCO recommendations

Related Articles
Presentation of changes to the Law on Financial Support of Investments
24 July 2019 9:08
Government adopts draft-law on public prosecutor’s office, sends it to Parliament
23 July 2019 19:21
Government gives Ohrid and Struga short deadlines to implement UNESCO recommendations
23 July 2019 19:20
Skopje holds European record for annual water consumption per capita
23 July 2019 16:22
Tetovo-Gostivar highway section to be broadened
23 July 2019 15:46
Провери го и оваClose
-
-
-
Vanessa Mae concert opens 2019 Ohrid Summer Festival12 July 2019 21:59