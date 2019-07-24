0_Web_Top storiesKultura.SlajderLocal NewsNational Correspondents

Ohrid to undertake all activities to implement UNESCO recommendations

The Municipality of Ohrid will undertake all necessary activities in accordance with legal regulations, to fulfil government-assigned responsibilities aimed at efficient implementing of the UNESCO recommendations and maintaining the status of the Ohrid region as natural and cultural heritage.

Aleksandar Bacic, Ohrid 24 July 2019 11:36
