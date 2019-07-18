0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

North Macedonia’s NATO accession protocol presented to French Government

French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs presented  at a ministerial council on Wednesday a bill to approve the ratification of North Macedonia's NATO accession protocol, MIA's Paris correspondent reports.  

Тони Гламчевски, Франција 17 July 2019 20:47
