North Macedonia makes largest progress among Energy Community members: director

Janez Kopač, director of the European Community Secretariat, said Thursday he was very pleased from the processes in the country and the progress of the Energy Regulatory Committee (ERC) related to the Energy Law, noting that North Macedonia has made the largest progress among Energy Community member-states over the past year.

Ivan Kolekjevski 25 July 2019 15:43

