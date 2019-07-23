0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesNational CorrespondentsPolitics

North Macedonia, Bulgaria sign protocol on cooperation in combating human trafficking

Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski and Bulgaria’s Deputy PM for Public Order and Security and Defence Minister Krasimir Karakachanov signed protocol on cooperation in combating human trafficking on Tuesday in Ohrid.

Aleksandar Bacic, Ohrid 23 July 2019 14:30
