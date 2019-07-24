New British premier Boris Johnson: ‘No ifs and buts’ on Brexit date

London, 24 July 2019 (dpa/MIA) – New Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised voters on Wednesday there will be “no ifs and buts” on his plan to take Britain out of the European Union by October 31, with or without a deal.

“And we will do a new deal, a better deal … based on free trade,” Johnson said outside Downing Street, shortly after receiving Queen Elizabeth II’s permission to form a new government.

The queen earlier accepted the resignation of Theresa May, the embattled Conservative prime minister who agreed to step down in May after failing to win parliamentary approval for the Brexit deal she agreed with Brussels.

“I am convinced we can do a deal,” Johnson said, criticizing Brexit “doomsters and gloomsters.”

He added that Britain also must be “prepared for the remote possibility that Brussels refuses to negotiate any further,” meaning the country would be forced into a no-deal Brexit.

Johnson said he wants to lead Britain away from “unfounded self-doubt.”

He promised changes to education and social care for the elderly, and help for the “forgotten people of the left-behind towns.”

“I will take personal responsibility for the change I want to see,” Johnson said.

“Never mind the backstop, the buck stops here,” he said, referring to a contorversial “backstop” provision in the Brexit deal agreed by May that is designed to guarantee an open Irish border.

Before heading to the palace, an emotional May urged Johnson to find a form of Brexit that can break the political impasse in Britain.

May said she was proud of her record in improving the economy and reforming public services.

“Of course, much remains to be done, the immediate priority being to complete our exit from the European Union in a way that works for the whole United Kingdom,” she said outside Downing Street.

Addressing her husband, Philip May, alongside her, she praised him as her “greatest supporter” and “closest companion.”

Earlier Wednesday, lawmakers praised, condemned, mocked and verbally jousted with May as she hosted her final prime minister’s questions.

“I pay tribute to her sense of public duty,” opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told parliament, repeating his call for a general election.

Corbyn said he hoped May, who will remain a member of parliament, will “oppose the reckless plans of her successor,” apparently referring to Johnson’s vow to leave the EU by October 31, with or without a deal.

The Conservative party announced on Tuesday that its members had chosen former foreign secretary Johnson in a run-off ballot between him and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt to lead the party and the country.

Johnson is expected to make sweeping changes to May’s cabinet when he begins announcing his own ministers late Wednesday or Thursday.

He is also expected to make a statement to parliament on his Brexit plans on Thursday.

Pro-EU Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond, Justice Secretary David Gauke, International Development Secretary Rory Stewart and May’s deputy, David Lidington, all resigned on Wednesday shortly before May stepped down.