NBA Finals MVP Leonard to sign for LA Clippers

NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Kawhi Leonard is joining the Los Angeles Clippers from champions the Toronto Raptors, various media reports said on Saturday.

Leonard, in his only season at the franchise, helped inspire the Canadians to their first title last month after downing defending champions the Golden State Warriors.

Reports, including on NBA.com, said the 28-year-old forward had opted for the Clippers after entering free agency.

Leonard also won Finals MVP in 2014 with San Antonio, emerging as a star as the Spurs dethroned defending champion Miami Heat.

The Clippers lost in the first round of the playoffs this year to the Warriors.