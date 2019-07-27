Moscow police arrest more than 200 people during opposition protests 

More than 250 people have been arrested during protests in Moscow, the civil rights blog OWD-Info said Saturday.

Hundreds of Russian activists protested outside the Moscow mayor’s office after several opposition candidates were controversially rejected from the ballot for upcoming city council elections.

Police could be seen arresting many people and placing them in police vehicles all around the town hall building, OWD-Info reports.

Police had previously warned of a crackdown on the rally, which had not been authorized by city authorities. Police had said it would “take every measure needed” to “fend off any breach of the public order,” state news agency TASS reported.

During the rally, police closed off access to the town hall with cars and buses and conducted ID checks on many protesters.

One protester, who spoke to dpa but wished to remain anonymous, said: “What is happening here is illegal. Politics is breaking our rights.”

The protesters are demanding that independent candidates be allowed on the ballot for the elections on September 8. A total of 57 candidates have been rejected from the ballot, including prominent government critic Ilya Yashin.

The electoral commission has said the documents handed in by the rejected candidates had been flagged as fake, as they included mistakes such as missing letters or fake signatures from supporters.

The rejected politicians have called these claims absurd, and said their documents had been manipulated.

Last weekend thousands of demonstrators, including protest leader Alexei Navalny, attended a similar rally in central Moscow.

Navalny was arrested a few days later on a misdemeanor charge of organizing an unauthorized public gathering and sentenced to 30 days in jail.

“It’s obvious they are arresting me for calling the protest on the 27th,” Navalny said in a video taken while in custody. “Because they are arresting me, I, of course, ask you to come out to the protest.”

Navalny came in second in the 2013 Moscow mayoral election, with about a quarter of the official vote count. He has been repeatedly detained for organizing rallies without state approval.