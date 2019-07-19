Morocco sentences three to death over Scandinavian tourists’ murder

Rabat, 18 July 2019 (dpa/MIA) – A Moroccan court has sentenced three people to death and a fourth to life in prison for last year’s murder of two Scandinavian tourists.

The four men, the main defendants in the case, had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State extremist militia in a video made days before the tourists’ bodies were found.

The court in Morocco‘s north-western city of Sale also handed down sentences between life and five years in jail to other defendants in the case, the privately owned Hespress news website reported.

Maren Ueland of Norway and Louisa Vesterager Jespersen of Denmark were found dead on December 17 near the summit of Mount Toubkal in the High Atlas mountain range with cuts to their necks.

The high-profile trial started in May with 24 suspects – 23 Moroccans and a Swiss national with Spanish citizenship – who were charged with premeditated murder, setting up a terrorist group and illegal possession of firearms. The crime caused shock in Morocco and abroad.

The Swiss-Spanish defendant was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The verdicts “show that the Moroccan state is firm towards criminals and such terrorists,” Khalid al-Fataoui, a lawyer for the victims, told reporters outside the court, according to AlYoum24 website.

The victims were students at the University of South-Eastern Norway where they were studying outdoor leadership, culture and eco-philosophy. They were on a month-long private trip to Morocco.

Attacks on foreigners are rare in Morocco, a popular holiday destination in North Africa.

While courts continue to hand down death sentences in Morocco, no executions have been carried out since 1993, according to Amnesty International.