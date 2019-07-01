0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

MoI vetting begins, says minister

All Ministry of Interior employees will be covered by the vetting process, including a check-up of their vocational education, integrity, property and possible criminal activities by certain structures within the ministry, said Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski on Monday.

Ivan Kolekjevski 1 July 2019 14:35
Back to top button
Close