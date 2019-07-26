ArtsArts.PortalKultura.Slajder

“MKC for Skopje” to mark 56 years since Skopje earthquake

Children’s workshops with artist Dorotej Neshovski and author Biljana Crvenkovska will open the multimedia event “MKC for Skopje” on Friday at 6:30 p.m. The event is traditionally held on July 26, this year marking 56 years since the devastating Skopje earthquake, to remember the solidarity and compassion of the people of Skopje.

Silvana Kochovska 26 July 2019 10:59
