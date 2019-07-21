0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderPolitics

Mitsotakis: Conduct and cooperation of neighbors to define their path to EU

The conduct and cooperation of our neighbors will define their path to the European Union, said Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in a speech related to the government's confidence vote, MIA reports from Athens.

Ivan Kolekjevski 21 July 2019 10:59
