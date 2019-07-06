0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomyMakedonija.Slajder

Miladinovci-Shtip highway section to open

The Miladinovci-Shtip highway section officially opens today, with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, Deputy PM Kocho Angjushev, Minister of Transport Goran Sugareski, State Roads director Zoran Kitanov and China's Ambassador Yin Lixian attending the ceremony.

Magdalena Reed 6 July 2019 12:31
