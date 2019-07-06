0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomyMakedonija.Slajder

Miladinovci-Shtip highway section opens

Top officials attended the Miladinovci-Shtip highway section opening ceremony on Saturday, including Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, Deputy PM Kocho Angjushev, Minister of Transport Goran Sugareski, State Roads director Zoran Kitanov and China's Ambassador Yin Lixian.

Magdalena Reed 6 July 2019 14:42
