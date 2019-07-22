0_Web_Top storiesPolitical Parties

Mickoski: Intention of ruling authorities to establish own prosecutor’s office

The draft-law on the public prosecutor's office is not aimed at establishing an independent institution that prosecutes crime but one tailored by Zaev, says VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski.

Ivan Kolekjevski 21 July 2019 16:06
