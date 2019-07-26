0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitical PartiesPolitics

Mickoski elaborated to Reeker on proposed PPO law

VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski elaborated on his party's proposed law for the Public Prosecution during his meeting with Ambassador Philip T. Reeker, Acting Assistant Secretary of European and Eurasian Affairs.

Magdalena Reed 26 July 2019 19:48
