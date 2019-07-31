18:00/31 July/2019

Bitola – Farmers will receive 200 million denars in fuel subsidies through the government’s Direct Payment Program, which will benefit 55,000 growers of fruit and vegetables as well as winegrowers, according to Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

Bitola – It was a meeting of leaders of right-wing political parties that can prove to be important in strengthening Macedonian-Hungarian ties, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said when asked to comment on Tuesday’s meeting of VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski with Hungarian PM Viktor Orban in Budapest.

Skopje – The Ministry of Interior (MoI) will carry out two processes in parallel – the first is vetting of the police staff based on personal integrity, professional capacity and verification of their assets and the second is the implementation of GRECO recommendations.

Pristina – Ex-member of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) Tomor Morina cannot be extradited to Serbia, claims an aide of Kosovo’s Foreign Minister Behgjet Pacolli.

Skopje – Works for the construction of a new university clinical center in the Municipality of Gjorche Petrov will start in early 2020. The project, expected to be completed by 2027, is estimated at €500 million.

Skopje – Thirty six people with physical disabilities received on Wednesday more sophisticated and up-to-date orthopedic aids to facilitate their mobility.

Seoul – North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korean media reported the military in Seoul as saying, less than a week since Pyongyang’s last missile test.

Tel Aviv/Ramallah – The Israeli cabinet has unanimously approved 700 units for Palestinians and 6,000 for Israelis in Area C of the West Bank, an Israeli government official said on Wednesday.

Mexico City – The body of a Mexican journalist has been found in the boot of his car, according to the news portal he edited and local media, making him the eighth member of the profession to be killed in the country this year.

Berlin – Liverpool’s Champions League-winning defender Virgil van Dijk and Megan Rapinoe, who inspired the United States to a second straight women’s World Cup title, were among the nominees on Wednesday for FIFA’s “Best” awards.