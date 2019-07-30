18:00/30 July/2019

Skopje – Deputy PM Bujar Osmani on Tuesday was joined by Deputy Minister of Local Self-Government Dejan Pavleski and Freek Janmaat of the EU Delegation to announce the first call for project proposals as part of IPA II Cross-Border Cooperation (CBC) Programme between North Macedonia and Serbia 2016-2020.

Skopje – Deputy PM in charge of EU affairs Bujar Osmani said Tuesday he had been making personal efforts to secure the release of Tomor Morina – ex-KLA member who was arrested last week on Blace border crossing following an Interpol warrant.

Skopje – The opposition has serious and substantial remarks about the census law and the concept about the upcoming census, VMRO-DPMNE MP Ilija Dimovski said, calling them ‘crucial’ for the process to be conducted according to Eurostat standards.

Skopje – Skopje-based Criminal Court rejected on Tuesday the appeal for postponement of the execution of the prison sentence of Sead Kochan as unfounded, and upheld the ruling of the judge for execution of criminal sanctions, according to which Kochan is to start serving his prison sentence immediately.

Skopje – Bulgarian PM Boyko Borisov is to visit Skopje on August to mark with PM Zoran Zaev the second anniversary of the signing of the signing of the Treaty of Friendship, Good- Neighbourliness and Cooperation.

Kumanovo – A new urgent care center has opened Tuesday in Kumanovo intended for around 200,000 residents of northeastern region of the country.

Skopje – 45 companies got Tuesday their “Fair to consumers” ISO 26000 based certificates aimed at companies with clearly defined rules on the protection of consumers’ health and fair market practices.

Brussels – The next leader of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, expressed support on Tuesday for Croatia as it strives to join the eurozone and the Schengen freedom of movement area.

Moscow – Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Tuesday that protesters at an unsanctioned rally in central Moscow at the weekend drove the police to use force against them.

US President Donald Trump showed little optimism Tuesday for a positive result emerging from US-China trade talks this week in Shanghai. Trump downplayed the chances of progress and insisted that the United States has the upper hand because economic growth is slowing in China.

Shanghai – Top US trade officials arrived in Shanghai on Tuesday afternoon ahead of trade talks, although there was little expectation for much progress in the US-China trade war.