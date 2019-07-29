18:00/29 July/2019

Skopje – The Parliamentary Committee on European Affairs has again adjourned the discussion of the proposed Law on the 2020 Population and Housing Census, with chairman Artan Grubi citing the need of further consultations among political parties.

Skopje – Adopting the Law on the Public Prosecution should not be conditioned on early elections, according to Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

Skopje – Increased GDP growth by more than 40 percent, positive wage growth, declined unemployment, investor confidence, increased investments, … are just some of the indicators contained in the latest trade policy review of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) on North Macedonia showing that our economy is on the right track and government policies yield results, PM Zoran Zaev said on Monday.

Skopje – I most certainly won’t accept the census, scheduled to take place next year, to be postponed for 2021, PM Zoran Zaev said Monday when asked to comment on coming meetings with opposition officials for talks on the census law.

Skopje – The representatives of the ruling majority and opposition resume Monday the discussions over the law on public prosecution, which is to solve the future status of Special Prosecutor’s Office (SPO), Government told MIA.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski met on Monday with a delegation of the Red Cross of the Republic of North Macedonia, led by Secretary General Sait Saiti.

Skopje – A forum session was held Monday on “National platform of North Macedonia for accident and disaster risk reduction”, with the aim of adopting an effective and efficient system of action in conditions of crises and disasters.

Skopje – This year, Republic Day (August 2) – the 116th anniversary of the Ilinden Uprising and the 75th anniversary of the First Assembly of ASNOM – will be observed with the slogan “We Are All Children of Ilinden”.

Skopje – Gasoline and diesel retail prices remain the same as of Monday midnight, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has decided.

Skopje – Hungary’s low-cost airline Wizz Air will operate four new destinations from Skopje and Ohrid airports.

Moscow – Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny was sent back to jail on Monday after being hospitalized for what a doctor who examined him said could have been poisoning with a toxic agent.

Colombia’s Egan Bernal officially won his first Tour de France on Sunday as the three-week race wrapped up in traditional style in Paris