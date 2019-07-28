15:00/28 July/2019

Kumanovo – Two miners that were injured on Saturday in lead and zinc mine (former Toranica mine) accident who were taken to general hospital in Kumanovo, are in stable conditions with minor injuries. On Saturday, one miner was killed and two miners sustained injuries during mining of the pit in Bulmak Minstroy mine (former Toranica mine).

Skopje – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi has scheduled a session on draft law on public prosecution for August 27. The document will be treated as EU-flagged legislation and will be passed in a shortened procedure.

Bitola – The 49th Festival of Folk Songs and Dances “Ilinden Days” was opened late Saturday in downtown Bitola with a parade of home and foreign folklore ensembles and the traditional folk dance “Komitsko.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin went diving on board a research submarine on Saturday during his trip to the Baltic Sea island of Hogland.

A Russian fishing boat seized by North Korea this week has been released, the Russian embassy said on its official Facebook page.

Europe should think twice about sending a maritime security mission to the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian President Hassan Rowhani said Sunday as one of his senior diplomats linked the current naval spat with the 2015 nuclear accord.

Police fired tear gas for a second night and charged at demonstrators in Hong Kong‘s central government and business districts on Sunday in the latest protest against a controversial extradition bill and authorities’ handling of dissent.