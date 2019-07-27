15:00/27 July/2019

Skopje – North Macedonia jumps up 25 places on the list of countries investing in innovation infrastructure compared to last year, according to the 2019 edition of the Global Innovation Index (GII) released on 24 July.

Belgrade – The Serbian Parliament adopted late Friday law on ratification of the agreement between the Government of Serbia and the Government of North Macedonia on establishment of joint traffic control at Presevo-Tabanovce border crossing.

Bitola – Minister of Local Self-Government Goran Milevski and Bitola mayor Natasha Petrovska presented the government project “My VAT” on 15 percent refund of the Value Added Tax (VAT) on Saturday in Bitola.

Washington – The Supreme Court on Friday handed President Donald Trump a major victory by clearing the way for him to divert 2.5 billion dollars from the military’s budget and use it to build an extra 100 miles [160 kilometers] of border wall in California, Arizona and New Mexico.

New Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted that leaving the European Union will give Britain a “massive opportunity” to change its economic direction, as he promoted his plans for post-Brexit development on Saturday.

More than 250 people have been arrested during protests in Moscow, the civil rights blog OWD-Info said Saturday. Hundreds of Russian activists protested outside the Moscow mayor’s office after several opposition candidates were controversially rejected from the ballot for upcoming city council elections.

Riot police and protesters clashed in Hong Kong late Saturday as authorities attempted to gain ground in the Yuen Long district.