18:00/25 July/2019

Skopje – The Republic of North Macedonia deserves the expected green light for opening accession negotiations in October this year for everything it had accomplished in the last years in implementation of reforms, the Prespa Agreement, bilateral agreement with Bulgaria. In order to achieve this, further implementation of the reforms is needed, especially to adopt the law on public prosecution, which provides important guarantees for the rule of law and an uncompromising fight against corruption and crime, EU Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn said that Thursday’s joint press conference with PM Zoran Zaev.

Skopje – EU Commissioner for European Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn urged on Thursday political parties to find as soon as possible a solution to the public prosecution law.

Bitola – U.S. Acting Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker on Thursday visited Bitola, where he met with Bitola Mayor Natasha Petrovska.

Skopje – The European Commission said on May 17 that North Macedonia has met the criteria and recommended the Council to approve a date for accession negotiations, said Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani on Thursday.

Skopje – Janez Kopač, director of the European Community Secretariat, said Thursday he was very pleased from the processes in the country and the progress of the Energy Regulatory Committee (ERC) related to the Energy Law, noting that North Macedonia has made the largest progress among Energy Community member-states over the past year.

Skopje – Scenes of a miniseries produced by the US company Netflix will be shot on location in the country in October, it was announced Thursday.