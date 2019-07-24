10:00/24 July 2019
Skopje – The minister without portfolio in charge of foreign investments Zorica Apostolska to have a working meeting on Wednesday at the Macedonian Chambers of Commerce, where she will present the changes to the Law on Financial Support of Investments.
Ohrid – The Russian cellist Denis Shapovalov and pianist Alexander Vershinin will hold a concert Wednesday evening in the St. Sophia church within Ohrid Summer Festival.
Brussels – Commissioner for European Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn is set to visit Skopje on Thursday.
Frankfurt – Deutsche Bank has reported a second-quarter net loss of 3.1 billion euros (3.5 billion dollars), weeks after announcing drastic job cuts in a bid to turn its fortunes around.