18:00/23 July/2019

Skopje – I have never, in any way, knowingly or unknowingly, misused the duties I’m still performing. I publicly encourage the judicial bodies to fully investigate all the circumstances involving the ‘Racket’ case, Katica Janeva, the outgoing head of the Special Public Prosecution (SPO) told a news conference Tuesday.

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev met Tuesday with Ambassador Stéphane Dion, Canada’s Special Envoy to the European Union and Europe.

Ohrid – Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski and Bulgaria’s Deputy PM for Public Order and Security and Defence Minister Krasimir Karakachanov signed protocol on cooperation in combating human trafficking on Tuesday in Ohrid.

Ohrid – The governments of Prime Ministers Zoran Zaev and Boyko Borisov have achieved more in two years than all other governments in Skopje and Sofia had achieved in the past 20 years, Bulgaria’s Deputy PM and Defence Minister Krasimir Karakachanov said Tuesday in Ohrid.

Skopje – Draft law on Public Prosecution has not yet been submitted to the Parliament, but if forwarded today or tomorrow, parliament’s session will be convened on July 29, Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi stated on Tuesday.

Skopje – Police found 61 migrants in a Skopje-registered cargo vehicle at the Negotino-Skopje highway late on Monday.

London – British leader-in-waiting Boris Johnson vowed on Tuesday to “get Brexit done” after the ruling Conservatives chose him in a run-off to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May.

Beijing – Li Peng, the former Chinese premier who was in power during the Tiananmen Square massacre, has died at age 90, state media reported on Tuesday.