13:00/23 July 2019

Skopje – The Treaty of Friendship, Good Neighbourliness and Cooperation brought many positive advantages to North Macedonia and Bulgaria and put an end to a system that poisoned the relations between the two countries. The historical facts about our common history are clear and there is no running away. The commission should do its job, which has support from me and from Boyko Borisov, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said in an interview with Bulgarian BGNES News Agency.

Skopje – A second cell phone belonging to Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva, which was claimed to have been lost, has now been found and seized for investigation.

Skopje – Minister without portfolio in charge of foreign investments Elvin Hasan met Tuesday with representatives of the Chamber of Commerce in the Turkish city of Yalova.

Skopje – Children’s workshops with artist Dorotej Neshovski and author Biljana Crvenkovska will open the multimedia event “MKC for Skopje” on July 26, at 6:30 p.m. The event is traditionally held on July 26, this year marking 56 years since the devastating Skopje earthquake, to remember the solidarity and compassion of the people of Skopje.

Athens – Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told late Monday addressing lawmakers that process of EU integration as a tool for pressure and support of ‘Macedonia’ trademarks are two issues that the government will focus on to minimize negative consequences of Prespa Agreement, MIA’s Athens correspondent reported.

Tirana – German Chancellor Angela Merkel is very committed to the EU accession process of Albania and North Macedonia, German Ambassador to Tirana Susanne Schütz said on Monday, at a meeting with Albania’s Parliament Speaker Gramoz Ruci.

Former foreign secretary Boris Johnson is expected to be elected leader of the ruling Conservative Party to replace Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday, putting him one step and one day away from becoming Britain‘s new leader.