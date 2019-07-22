18:00/22 July/2019

Skopje – Global SOS is the new contact center which citizens staying abroad can address for any emergency.

Citizens can call 075273372, send their requests at e-mail globalsos@mfa.gov.mk or ask for support at the ministry’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Skopje – It’s my job, given the powers I have, to reduce polarization in our society, President Stevo Pendarovski said Monday, noting the politicians should rally around three major strategic goals.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski and members of the Macedonian Chambers of Commerce (MCC) business community addressed on Monday concerns regarding the rule of law, economic diplomacy, proactive leadership and minimizing the polarization in society caused by continued political turmoil.

Skopje – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov met on Monday with the Ambassador Stéphane Dion, Canada’s Special Envoy to the European Union and Europe, and discussed North Macedonia’s EU and NATO membership.

Novaci – EU Ambassador Samuel Žbogar says he believes the ‘Racket’ case shows the Public Prosecutor’s Office is fighting against crime.

Skopje – Building democracy in our country based on the principles of the rule of law, freedom, equality, solidarity as western values, and their incorporation in the multiethnic society is an objective we have been working on for years, while using the support of USAID as our partner, said Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani at Monday’s meeting with Gretchen Birkle, USAID Acting Country Representative, who presented Erik Janowsky, the new USAID North Macedonia Country Representative.

Skopje – The Helsinki Committee for Human Rights has registered 123 incidents of hate crime in 2018, which is almost a double increase from the 70 such incidents registered in 2017. This trend of increasing incidents of hate crime continues into 2019. The Helsinki Committee told a press conference on Monday, presenting its 2018 Hate Crime Report.

Athens – US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt in an interview with Greek daily Kathimerini said that the US focus is to support North Macedonia to become powerful and effective NATO member state.

Athens – We’ll do everything in our power to reduce the negative consequences of the Prespa Agreement, we’ll seek to deepen relations with our northern neighbour, but we won’t tolerate phenomena of incomplete compliance, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said Monday.

New Delhi – India launched its first lunar landing mission on Monday, with an unmanned spacecraft blasting off on a rocket from a spaceport off the country’s south-east coast.