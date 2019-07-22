15:00/21 July/2019

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski says in an interview with Radio Free Europe he is committed to reconciliation, a long process involving many political and social stakeholders.

Athens – Kyriakos Mitsotakis is an experienced politician who surely means his country, its neighbors and the entire Balkan region well, says Prime Minister Zoran Zaev in an interview with Greek TV station Alpha made three days prior the July 7 snap elections in Greece, MIA reports from Athens.

Athens – The conduct and cooperation of our neighbors will define their path to the European Union, said Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in a speech related to the government’s confidence vote, MIA reports from Athens.

Athens – I am pleased the prime minister has decided to maintain the national line on a nationally beneficial agreement, a historic agreement that enhances our Macedonia and Greece’s role abroad, said Syriza leader and former Greek PM Alexis Tsipras in his speech related to the government’s confidence vote in parliament, MIA reports from Athens.

Skopje – Teona Strugar Mitevska has won the Golden Arena for Best Director for her film God Exists, Her Name is Petrunya at the Pula Film Festival.

London – British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond told the nation on Sunday he plans to resign from cabinet if – as expected – Boris Johnson is elected to become prime minister next week.

Kiev – Ukrainians headed to the polls on Sunday to elect new lawmakers after recently inaugurated President Volodymyr Zelensky disbanded the parliament in a bid to reshuffle it in his favour.

Islamabad – Twin attacks claimed by the Taliban hit a police checkpoint and hospital in north-western Pakistan on Sunday, killing eight people, including four policemen.