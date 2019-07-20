15:00/20 July/2019

Skopje – European Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen has confirmed the commitment for the European perspective of North Macedonia and Albania. “These countries are our neighbors,” says von der Leyen in an interview with German magazine Der Spiegel.

Skopje – The new prosecutor’s office can open case dubbedEmpire from the beginning, said Vilma Ruskoska, head of the Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime and Corruption told radio Kanal 77.

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and his Office are undertaking measures for enhancement of the security of communications. Protocols and rules on scheduling meetings and telephone conversations in the Office are being enhanced, for the purpose of ensuring a high level of checks and protection of communications, the Government said in a press release.

Rostushe – Border crossing Strezimir-Restilica at the Macedonian-Kosovo border will be put into use for citizens of both countries until August 20, say the Mavrovo-Rostushe local authorities.

Prilep – A mock bomb was found in a cafe in downtown Prilep late on Friday. The police secured the perimeter and removed the mock bomb.

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev wrote in a Facebook post that the average monthly wage is rising and the year of economy is yielding results. “The average wage is rising by the month! The year of economy is yielding results and the citizens feel the benefits. We will not stop here, the average wage will reach Mden 30,000 (EUR 500) by the end of the Government’s term,” says PM Zaev.

Washington – The US military says it is monitoring the Strait of Hormuz from the air after the seizure of a British tanker.

London – Britain’s foreign minister warned Iran on Saturday that it was headed down a “dangerous path of illegal and destabilising behaviour” following its seizure of two British-linked oil tankers.