18:00/18 July/2019

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski says a distinction must be made between the “Racket” investigation of the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the work of the Special Prosecutor’s Office (SPO).

Skopje – Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva is on sick leave as of July 16, the Special Prosecutor’s Office (SPO) has told MIA.

Athens – The participation of Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov at The Economist conference in Athens was the opportunity to meet the members of the new Greek government and hear their views on the European perspectives of the Balkans and the Prespa Agreement.

Skopje – The Turkish company “Balkanlar Plastik” launched Thursday the construction of a plant located in Bunardzik Free Economic Zone in Skopje.

Ohrid – The time is now right for proper institutional cooperation in meeting UNESCO’s recommendations for Ohrid, EU Ambassador Samuel Žbogar said on Thursday.

Athens – Greece’s new parliament on Thursday overwhelmingly voted for lawmaker Konstantinos Tasoulas to serve as its president.

Tokyo – Thirty-three people have been confirmed dead after a man stormed into an animation production studio in the western Japanese city of Kyoto, screaming “Die!” and setting it on fire, authorities said.