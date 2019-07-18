18:00/17 July/2019

Athens – It’s natural to invest in confidence with the new government, too. I think we should make efforts to convince them in what we believe – the Prespa Agreement isn’t a burden, it’s a great opportunity, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov said speaking to reporters Wednesday on the sidelines of The Economist conference in Athens.

Athens – On the sidelines of the Economist conference taking place Tuesday and Wednesday in Athens, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov and his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides have set a date to establish diplomatic relations between North Macedonia and Cyprus.

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev again called VMRO-DPMNE’s Hristijan Mickoski to attend the leaders’ meeting on Friday, saying it would take place regardless of the opposition leader’s decision.

Skopje – Belgian expert Peter Vanhoutte, who was appointed as EU mediator during the Przino negotiations, has commented on recent developments regarding the case ‘Racket’ opened by the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski met Wednesday with British Ambassador to North Macedonia Rachel Galloway.

Ohrid – A German company producing mechatronic and electronic automotive parts in the next five years in its Ohrid plant will open 750 jobs.

Athens – Greece’s Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos addressing the panel dedicated to the Balkans and the Prespa Agreement within The Economist 23rd roundtable with the Greek government entitled “Europe: leaving the indecisiveness behind?” said that respecting the agreement by both parties, without concessions, can bring positive results and a better future.

Erbil – An unknown gunman has killed two Turkish consulate employees in Iraq’s autonomous region of Kurdistan, the owner of the restaurant where the attack took place said on Wednesday.