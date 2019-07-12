10:00/12 July/2019

Skopje – The Grand National Assembly of Turkey and the Parliament of the Czech Republic ratified North Macedonia’s NATO accession protocol on Thursday.

Skopje – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov has extended condolences over the Chalkidiki storm victims, in which seven people were killed while over 100 were injured.

Ohrid – The 59th Ohrid Summer Festival will begin with a concert of world-renowned violinist Vanessa Mae in the Antique Theatre on Friday evening.

Khartoum – Sudan’s military government said late Thursday that a group of soldiers who tried to seize power in a coup has been arrested.

Islamabad – The death toll from a train crash in Pakistan has risen to 23 after more bodies were retrieved from the damaged carriages overnight, officials said on Friday.

Kabul – At least six people died after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives at a wedding party in eastern Afghanistan, an official said Friday. At least 15 others were wounded in the bombing that took place in Pachiragam district, according to a spokesman for Nangarhar province’s governor.

London – Serena Williams is through to her 11th Wimbledon final following a 6-1, 6-2 dominant victory over Czech Barbora Strycova in Thursday’s semi-final.