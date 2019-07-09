13:00/9 July/2019

Skopje – North Macedonia has recognized the moment when the European Union is dedicating enormous influence on the region and has undertaken concrete steps. Now it is up to the European Union and its member-states to recognize the moment and do their part, said President Stevo Pendarovski at the summit of heads of state and government of the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) in Sarajevo on Tuesday.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski met Tuesday with the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the South East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) summit in Sarajevo. At the meeting, they praised the strong partnership between the two countries and positive trend in development of political and economic relations.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski met Tuesday with the Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov on the sidelines of the South East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) summit in Sarajevo. Pendarovski and Borisov noted that two countries are committed to promoting overall relations and praised the Treaty on Friendship, Good-Neighbourliness and Cooperation, which has brought positive momentum in the political relations between the two countries and is reflected in other areas

Skopje – People need more information on how to apply the provisions of the 2016 Law on the Protection of Whistleblowers so they can report any wrongdoing they may witness without any adverse consequences, according to Transparency International Macedonia.

Skopje – Trial in Special Prosecutor’s Office (SPO) case dubbed Talir over the illegal financing of party VMRO-DPMNE has been postponed until September 12 due to the absence of a jury member.

Skopje – Two newly reconstructed streets and a local roadway in the Skopje municipality of Petrovec will reopen to traffic today after their reconstruction worth EUR 260,000 was funded by the EU, the Ministry of Finance said.

Skopje – We are committed to ensuring equal approach to public services for citizens and businesses, and increased accessibility of services and possibilities via digital channels, Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Manchevski told the first meeting of the EU-Western Balkans ICT Dialogue in Brussels on Tuesday.

Skopje – Minister of Education and Science Arber Ademi said Tuesday he was not interested in cosmetic but comprehensive reforms in the education sector, based on credible analyses from credible institutions.

Skopje – An exhibition of Slovene painter Alenka Gerlovič’s work will open in Ilinden municipality’s Cultural Center on Tuesday evening.

Turkish prosecutors on Tuesday ordered the arrest of 250 current and former military personnel and 10 civilians over alleged ties to US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, state news agency Anadolu reported.

Kabul – At least 22 members of the security forces and civilians were killed in two separate incidents in Afghanistan’s northern Kunduz and Baghlan provinces, officials said Tuesday.