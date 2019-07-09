10:00/9 July/2019

Berlin – Germany expects new Greek government to play a constructive role in the process of normalization of relations with North Macedonia, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said at a news conference in Berlin on Monday.

Zagreb – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday suggested reviving dialogue between Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), and Serbia to improve the situation in the region and reinforce good neighbourly cooperation, according to a press release issued after his meeting with the members of the BiH Presidency.

The Hague – More than 230 people have been arrested and 3.8 million doping substances seized in the biggest ever global crackdown on the trafficking of steroids and counterfeit medicines, Europol said.

Mexico City – A mass grave with a total of 11 bodies has been discovered in El Salvador, state prosecutors said Monday.

Washington – The US State Department has approved the potential sale of 2.2 billion dollars worth of arms to Taiwan, the Pentagon said on Monday, despite opposition from China.