18:00/8 July/2019

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has congratulated Kyriakos Mitsotakis in a phone call on Monday for winning the elections, and the two of them have jointly voiced hope for continuing cooperation between North Macedonia and Greece.

Krivolak – We have ensured continual environmental control of the environment before and during international exercise “Decisive Strike” at Krivolak army field. Research has shown there are no negative effects on the environment, said Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska on Monday.

Sarajevo – Postponing further the decision on the opening of accession negotiations with Albania and Republic of North Macedonia is, in short, a risk, said Majlinda Bregu, Secretary General of the Regional Cooperation Council (RCC) while opening the 11th organisation’s Annual Meeting taking place within the high-level meetings of the South East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) in Sarajevo on Monday.

Skopje – According to the State Statistical Office data, the Consumer Price Index in June 2019 in comparison with June 2018 increased by 0.3%, while the Retail Price Index remained on the same level as previous month.

Skopje – The Agency for Audio and Audiovisual Media Services and the OSCE Mission to Skopje signed on Monday a memorandum of cooperation in joint activities to raise the level of media literacy in North Macedonia.

Skopje – Robbers took EUR 115,000 in the heist of a branch office of NLB Banka in the Skopje municipality of Saraj early on Monday. The bank says the armed group robbed the bank’s branch office in ‘Saraj Centar’ mall, but no employees or clients were injured during the incident.

Migrants “are the symbol of all the rejects of today’s globalized society” and we all have a duty to help them, Pope Francis said Monday. Francis spoke during a special Mass in St Peter’s Basilica commemorating the sixth anniversary of his trip to Italy’s Lampedusa island, a landing point for sea migrants from North Africa.