13:00/8 July/2019

Skopje – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov is to attend OSCE informal ministerial gathering in Slovakia’s Tatras Mountains on July 8-9 at the invitation of the Slovak Minister of Foreign and European Affairs and OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Miroslav Lajčák.

Skopje – An armed group robbed early Monday the branch office of NLB Banka in the Skopje municipality of Saraj. There are still no details over the amount stolen from the bank. Police investigation is underway.

Athens – Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the leader of the conservative New Democracy (ND) party, was sworn in as Greece’s new prime minister on Monday, just 15 hours after voting ended.

Tehran – Iran will initially enrich its uranium to a concentration of 4.5 per cent, the country’s nuclear agency says. “Our facilities require a concentration of between 1.1 and 4.5 per cent, therefore below 5 per cent will suffice for the time being,” according to Behrouz Kamalvandi, a spokesman for the agency.

Former Congolese warlord Bosco Ntaganda was found guilty of 18 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity by judges at the International Criminal Court on Monday.