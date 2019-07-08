10:00/8 July 2019

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski is taking part July 8-9 at the summit of heads of state and government of the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) in Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Skopje – Chairperson and members of the Parliament’s Standing Inquiry Committee for Protection of Civil Freedoms and Rights will pay Monday an official visit to Kosovo’s Assembly Committee on Human Rights, Gender Equality, Missing Persons and Petitions.

Skopje – Four focus groups comprised of pupils, parents, teachers, representatives of state institutions and independent experts will discuss July 8-9 the national programme for talented and gifted children, organized by the Fund for Innovation and Technology Development.

Skopje – Chamber orchestra “Skopje Soloists” will hold concert Classical to Evergreen in the National Opera and Ballet on Monday evening.

Athens – New Democracy won by large margin and forms a majority government, based on the results of the general elections in Greece on Sunday, July 7, with 90.85 pct of votes counted, ANA-MPA reported.

Washington – Mexico beat the US 1-0 on Sunday to seize the Gold Cup for the eighth time, with a goal from Jonathan dos Santos clinching the win for El Tri in the 73rd minute.

New Delhi – At least 29 people were killed when a bus skidded off an expressway and fell into a drain in northern India early Monday, police said.