18:00/5 July/2019

Skopje – The Treaty of Friendship between Bulgaria and North Macedonia is an example of building good-neighbourly relations in the region, Bulgarian PM Boyko Borisov said at Friday’s meeting with PM Zoran Zaev held on the sidelines of 2019 Western Balkans Summit taking place in Poznań, Poland.

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev expects the EU to keep its promise for clear support to North Macedonia in getting a date for start of accession negotiations in October. EU reforms, he said, could unfold in parallel with the enlargement process of the countries in the region.

Poznań – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev met Friday with his French counterpart Édouard Philippe on the sidelines of 2019 Western Balkans Summit taking place in Poznań, Poland.

Skopje – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi met Friday with He Yiting, Chairperson of China’s National People’s Congress Social Development Affairs Committee, who is paying an official visit to North Macedonia.

Skopje – UNESCO at the 43rd session of the World Heritage Committee has decided not to inscribe the Ohrid region’s natural and cultural heritage on the list of World Heritage Sites in Danger by accepting North Macedonia’s arguments.

Warsaw – The European Union should offer Western Balkan states a clear path towards membership in the bloc in order to prove the vitality of the European project and avoid destabilization in the region, Polish President Andrzej Duda said Friday.

Brussels – Russia has given ‘no sign’ of planning to comply with a 1987 nuclear disarmament treaty, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said following talks with Moscow’s envoy on Friday, less than a month before the landmark deal is expected to lapse.